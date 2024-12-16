COST OF LIVING/Taxi fares to increase NT$30 around Lunar New Year holiday period
Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) An NT$30 (US$0.92) surcharge for taxi rides in New Taipei will be imposed from Jan. 22 to Feb. 2 around the Lunar New Year holiday (Jan. 25-Feb. 2), according to the city government's Transportation Department.
Taxi fares in Taipei and Keelung will also increase by NT$30 for the same period, with the surcharge to be added to the meter fare for taxis in the three municipalities.
Meanwhile, an additional NT$20 will also be added for nighttime hours between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the period, department official Lin Shih-chin (林詩欽) said in a statement.
Taxi fares are generally calculated by distance, with no additional fees to be charged, Lin added.
Drivers who do not adhere to pricing rules by charging fares based on the meter or operate a taxi without a proper license are subject to a fine of NT$9,000 to NT$90,000, according to the transportation department.
- Taipei Metro to maintain fares, reduce cashback for frequent passengersTaipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC), which operates Taipei Metro, has announced that ticket fares are to remain the same, but it plans to reduce the cashback rate for frequent passengers from next year.11/30/2024 07:58 PM
- DGBAS reports lowest growth in median earnings in 3 years in 2023Employees in the industry and service sectors received median annual earnings of NT$525,000 (US$16,155) in 2023, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics (DGBAS) Wednesday.11/27/2024 08:57 PM
- Kaohsiung metro, tram to end discount for stored-value card usersPassengers using stored-value cards to pay for rides on the metro and light rail services in Kaohsiung will no longer enjoy a 15 percent fare discount from Nov. 1, Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp. announced Friday.10/25/2024 07:48 PM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan must be more transparent in reporting China's incursions: Expert12/16/2024 05:32 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market12/16/2024 05:15 PM
- Society
Taxi fares to increase NT$30 around Lunar New Year holiday period12/16/2024 05:12 PM
- Society
First snow of winter falls on Taiwan's highest mountain Yushan12/16/2024 05:04 PM
- Politics
Amid scuffles, amendments to raise recall threshold pass preliminary review12/16/2024 05:02 PM