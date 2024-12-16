To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) An NT$30 (US$0.92) surcharge for taxi rides in New Taipei will be imposed from Jan. 22 to Feb. 2 around the Lunar New Year holiday (Jan. 25-Feb. 2), according to the city government's Transportation Department.

Taxi fares in Taipei and Keelung will also increase by NT$30 for the same period, with the surcharge to be added to the meter fare for taxis in the three municipalities.

Meanwhile, an additional NT$20 will also be added for nighttime hours between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the period, department official Lin Shih-chin (林詩欽) said in a statement.

Taxi fares are generally calculated by distance, with no additional fees to be charged, Lin added.

Drivers who do not adhere to pricing rules by charging fares based on the meter or operate a taxi without a proper license are subject to a fine of NT$9,000 to NT$90,000, according to the transportation department.