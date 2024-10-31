One foreign national dead, Czech couple found as Typhoon Kong-rey hits Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) Typhoon Kong-rey claimed the life of a foreign national in Nantou County on Thursday, while the whereabouts of two Czech tourists who went missing in Taroko Gorge has been confirmed.

According to the Nantou County Fire Department, a small truck was struck by a falling tree on Provincial Highway 14A, close to Nantou's Ren'ai Township.

The area where the accident occurred had earlier reported gale-force 17 winds on the Beaufort scale, which Taiwan's Central Weather Administration uses to measure wind strength.

After striking the roof of the truck, first responders found the vehicle's 76-year-old male driver, surnamed Lin (林), with his legs pinned by the steering wheel, though he was able to move himself into an ambulance when freed, authorities said.

However, a 56-year-old female foreign national in the passenger seat suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest from her injuries, authorities said, adding that efforts to resuscitate her at Taichung Veterans General Hospital Puli Branch were unsuccessful.

The woman was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon and officials have yet to reveal her immigration status or nationality.

In addition, the Taroko National Park Management Office in Hualien County said it made contact with two Czech tourists who were reported missing earlier Thursday.

The office revealed that the two are a married couple who entered the park from Yue Wang Pavilion on Sunday with the intention of hiking.

Although 13 other hiking groups suspended their trips, the office was initially unable to confirm the location of the Czech couple as their mobile devices were turned off.

Yue Wang Pavilion (left) at the Taroko National Park. Photo courtesy of the Taroko National Park Management Office Oct. 31, 2024

Liu Shou-li (劉守禮), head of the office, said on Thursday that contact with the Czech nationals was finally made at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, adding that they had returned to Yue Wang Pavilion and put up a tent to set up camp.

Before communications were cut off again due to the weather, the couple indicated they were safe and had sufficient rations to weather the storm, Liu said.

Hualien County Fire Bureau has been notified of the location of the Czechs, as the bureau will be the one to deploy rescuers as soon as the weather permits, Liu added.

According to Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC), the typhoon had claimed one life and injured 73 people across the nation as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

A total of 9,658 people have been evacuated and 91 emergency shelters set up within 12 municipalities, the CEOC said, adding that 1,822 people are currently sheltering.