Couple arrested for operating illegal e-cigarette factory in Taichung

Taichung, July 31 (CNA) A Taiwanese couple have been arrested on suspicion of importing nicotine raw materials unlawfully and blending flavorings to produce e-cigarette cartridges in Taichung, central Taiwan.

The National Police Agency's Third Special Police Corps said Wednesday that in December last year, it received intelligence about a private smoke group led by a man surnamed Chang (張), operating a large e-cigarette factory in Taichung.

After gathering evidence, they formed a task force and reported the case to the Taichung District Prosecutor's Office.

During the investigation, the group relocated their factory multiple times. In late May 2024, the task force raided three locations in Taichung's Beitun and North districts, arresting Chang and his female partner surnamed Lee (李), and detaining six Thai women who had overstayed their tourist visas.

The task force seized 940,000 e-cigarette cartridges, 13,298 vape pens, three large barrels of nicotine, and 306 cans of various flavorings with an estimated value of NT$140.6 million (US$4.28 million). They also confiscated over NT$10.15 million in cash.

Investigations revealed that the suspects illegally imported nicotine and flavorings from China, mixed them with base liquids and unidentified compounds, and packaged them into cartridges and refill bottles.

The suspects set up an online sales system using fake accounts to evade taxes and conceal transactions, the police added.

Charged under the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, Tax Collection Act, and Money Laundering Control Act, the suspects have been referred to the Taichung District Prosecutor's Office, with bail set at NT$200,000 for Chang and NT$150,000 for Lee.

They also face penalties under the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act, enforced by the Taichung City Health Bureau.