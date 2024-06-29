To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

64,806 cyberattacks on gov't agencies intercepted in May: MODA

Taipei, June 29 (CNA) Government agencies intercepted 64,806 cyberattacks in May, the highest monthly total in nearly a year, the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) said Saturday.

In its monthly report on cybersecurity incidents, MODA attributed the increase in interceptions to "successful simulated attacks" during the cyber defense exercise held in May.

However, MODA also called for sustained vigilance, given that reports of cybersecurity incidents received by the ministry from government officials reached 151 in September.

This was the highest single-month total since the 224 reported in August 2022, when former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, MODA said.

Image from Pixabay for illustrative purpose only

The report identified several types of discernible threats, with information gathering comprising 51 percent of incidents, primarily through techniques like scanning, probing, and social engineering attacks.

Intrusion attempts accounted for 17 percent, focusing on unauthorized access attempts to computer systems, followed by intrusion attacks at 15 percent, which often involve unauthorized access to systems or acquiring system and user privileges.

MODA officials told CNA that Taiwan faces continuous foreign cyberattacks due to its unique political and economic situation.

During critical periods such as state visits, visits by prominent foreign dignitaries, and major elections, abnormal network traffic patterns are observed, they said.

That is why cybersecurity monitoring and intelligence sharing are bolstered during these events to swiftly respond to emergencies and prioritize protection measures for collective defense, they added.