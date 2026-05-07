Cabinet approves tougher penalties for illegal gravel mining

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Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to tighten penalties for illegal gravel mining, doubling the maximum fine for offenders to NT$10 million (US$319,050), in the wake of a major violation uncovered in Kaohsiung's rural Meinong District last year.

The proposed amendment to the Sand and Gravel Excavation Act would also require local authorities to order offenders to restore excavation sites within a prescribed period, with restoration work to be carried out using materials and methods specified by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The proposal also seeks to raise the maximum fine for offenders who fail to complete restoration work by the deadline from NT$1 million to NT$2 million, with repeat fines permitted.

The revision would further impose a prison term of up to five years and a potential fine of up to NT$50 million on offenders who profit from, or intend to profit from, illegal mining operations.

Under the proposal, offenders whose illegal mining activities cause fatal disasters would face prison terms ranging from seven years to life imprisonment and fines of up to NT$100 million.

Those whose actions cause disasters resulting in serious injuries would face prison terms of up to 10 years and possible fines of up to NT$80 million.

Local media have dubbed the proposal the "Grand Canyon of Meinong" clause, referring to an illegal gravel mining case uncovered last year. The violation occurred on privately owned land in a water source conservation zone in Kaohsiung's Meinong District and involved excavation averaging 15 meters deep across six hectares.

The environmental damage caused by the excavation was so severe that the affected terrain came to resemble a "canyon." Local prosecutors indicted 106 suspects in February this year and estimated that the operation generated NT$300 million in illegal profits through gravel sales and payments collected from truck operators for dumping construction waste at the site.

The scheme first came to light in early 2025, but continued until at least July of that year -- despite fines of NT$1 million and NT$2 million being issued in January and April, respectively.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs began drafting the legal amendment near the end of 2025 in response to the incident, and the proposal was approved by the Cabinet on Thursday.

At a weekly Cabinet news conference Thursday, Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝) quoted Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) as saying the draft bill was aimed at "protecting the environment and upholding public safety."

"By setting out the materials and methods required during restoration work and prohibiting the use of waste materials, homeland environmental safety can be ensured during restoration," Cho was quoted as saying.

The proposal must still be passed by the opposition-controlled Legislature before it can become law.