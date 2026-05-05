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Taiwanese have right to engage with the world: Lai

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Taiwanese people have the right to engage with the world, said President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Tuesday after making a trip to Eswatini that China allegedly had previously blocked.

Speaking at Taoyuan International Airport upon his return, Lai said his trip had at one point been disrupted, but that the setback instead highlighted the Taiwanese people's firm determination to reach out to the international community.

"Taiwan belongs to the world, and Taiwanese are citizens of the world. Taiwanese have the right to engage with the world," he said.

Lai added that the people of Taiwan will continue to act in a steady and responsible manner while seeking to expand the country's participation and contributions on the global stage.

The president had originally been scheduled to travel to Eswatini on April 22, but the trip was suspended after Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar abruptly revoked overflight clearance for his chartered aircraft without prior notice.

Taiwan accused China of being behind the moves of the three Indian Ocean island countries. The foreign ministries of Seychelles and Madagascar said they rescinded overflight permission because of their "one-China" policies.

The Presidential Office subsequently relaunched the trip quietly, and Lai said in a social media post on the evening of May 2 that he had arrived in Eswatini.

Despite the delay of several days, he said, the people of the African ally still gave him a warm and enthusiastic welcome.

Eswatini is one of only 12 countries in the world that formally recognize the Republic of China, the formal name of Taiwan and the outlying islands of Kinmen, Matsu, and Penghu.