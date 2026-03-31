Ex-aide to former President Ma files defamation complaint with CIB

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Taipei, March 31 (CNA) King Pu-tsung (金溥聰), who once served as an aide to former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), filed a defamation complaint on Tuesday, citing AI-generated videos he said smeared his reputation, as a dispute linked to Ma's foundation continues to unfold.

Speaking outside the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), King said the videos contained "false accusations and malicious attacks" and urged the authorities to identify and punish those responsible. He added that further legal action could follow if necessary.

King also answered questions relating to a controversy stemming from personnel changes at the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in late February, when former CEO Hsiao Hsu-tsen (蕭旭岑), who is the incumbent KMT vice chair, and former staffer Wang Kuang-tzu (王光慈) stepped down.

He denied reports that he had received whistleblower materials in advance, calling such claims "not in line with the facts."

In an interview with Chinese-language newspaper United Daily News last week, Ma said the departures involved "issues of financial discipline," adding that evidence would be referred to the judicial authorities.

Ma added Hsiao and Wang frequently traveled to China and interacted with Taiwanese businesspeople, but "whether there were financial ties was not disclosed to me."

Ma said the personnel changes arose from both internal complaints and the foundation's own findings. Responding to Hsiao's claim that all personnel and pay decisions had his approval, Ma asked, "Is that really the case?"

Former President Ma Ying-jeou. CNA file photo

Ma, 76, said occasional forgetfulness is natural at his age but not frequent, adding it is "not a serious issue at our age."

Hsiao rejected the allegations, saying the trips were for youth exchanges and did not involve businesspeople. He denied any breach of trust and suggested Ma may have been misinformed, saying that "in recent years, Ma has simply forgotten many things."

"As for what an elder says, what can I say?" Hsiao added. "I reported everything before and after the trips. Now there are suspicions about this and that -- I feel quite helpless."

King said he was asked by Ma to help handle the matter and had initially kept a low profile, but ongoing "smears and attacks" forced him to speak out.

He also rejected claims of a "power struggle" at the foundation, saying the board had reviewed evidence and set up a task force to verify the facts.

He added that one of the individuals involved had taken official seals, which were later returned after a board member persuaded Hsiao and Wang to resign.

Asked about Ma's health, King declined to comment, adding that only family members are in a position to do so.

Meanwhile, KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) voiced support for Hsiao, criticizing what she called "unfounded attacks" and pledged the party would stand behind its members.