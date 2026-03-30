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U.S. senators see results of drone weapon tests in Taiwan

03/30/2026 11:00 PM
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A U.S. Senate delegation including Jeanne Shaheen (third left) and Jacky Rosen (left) is given a guided tour of the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology in Taoyuan on Monday. CNA photo March 30, 2026
A U.S. Senate delegation including Jeanne Shaheen (third left) and Jacky Rosen (left) is given a guided tour of the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology in Taoyuan on Monday. CNA photo March 30, 2026

Taoyuan, March 30 (CNA) A bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators visited Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) on Monday, where they saw displays showing the results of a live-fire test of a drone-mounted warhead.

During the visit, the display of a 50-millimeter high-strength steel plate that was penetrated by a multipurpose warhead mounted on a Mighty Hornet IV drone in live-fire testing was exhibited publicly for the first time.

Jointly produced by the NCSIST and U.S.-based defense company Kratos, the Mighty Hornet IV is a repurposed Kratos MQM-178 target drone with a range of 1,000 kilometers.

CNA photo March 30, 2026
CNA photo March 30, 2026
CNA photo March 30, 2026
CNA photo March 30, 2026

The NCSIST also showed previously unveiled systems during the visit, including the Mighty Hornet II and Mighty Hornet III drones.

Before traveling in the afternoon to the NCSIST, the delegation met President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the Presidential Office on Monday morning.

The U.S. delegation, led by U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Democratic member Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator John Curtis, arrived in Taiwan early Monday aboard a U.S. military aircraft.

Other members of the delegation included U.S. Senate Taiwan Caucus co-chair Thom Tillis and Senator Jacky Rosen.

(By Matt Yu and James Thompson)

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