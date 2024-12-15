Taiwan 'respects' South Korea's impeachment decision: Foreign Ministry

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) Taiwan's government said Sunday that it "respects" the decision of South Korea's lawmakers to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after he declared martial law earlier this month.

In a written response to questions by CNA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it "respects the South Korean people and its parliament's decision made via democratic procedure" to impeach Yoon

The ministry will continue to "pay close attention" to developments in the East Asian country, it added.

MOFA stressed that Taiwan and South Korea are both "members of the Indo-Pacific democratic partnership and have enjoyed steadfast relations in terms of economic, trade and people-to-people ties."

Taiwan and South Korea will continue to enhance cooperation and exchanges in multiple fields based on previous "substantial achievements," it said.

Demonstrators take part in a sit-in protest close to the National Assembly in Seoul, waiting for lawmakers to vote on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on Saturday. CNA photo Dec. 14, 2024

South Korea's National Assembly voted by 204 to 85 to impeach Yoon on Saturday after he declared martial law on Dec. 3. The declaration ignited nationwide protests, and was overturned by lawmakers just six hours later.

An impeachment motion was first put to a vote on Dec. 7 but failed to pass due to a boycott by lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party.

Now that the second impeachment vote has passed in the National Assembly, Korea's constitutional court has 180 days to rule on whether Yoon's impeachment should be upheld. Yoon has been suspended from office for the time being while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has taken over as acting president.

Taiwanese traveling to South Korea are advised for their own safety to avoid taking part in political gatherings or protests while in the country.

The ministry said it will maintain a "gray alert" -- its lowest-level travel warning -- for the country, signifying that caution should be exercised.

(By Joseph Yeh) Enditem/JT