Taiwan-Haiti ties under transitional government remain solid: MOFA

Taipei, June 20 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday said Taiwan has established friendly and solid relations with Haiti's transitional government.

Ku Wen-jiann (古文劍), Taiwan's ambassador to the Caribbean nation, has established friendly interactions with Haiti's key officials, including interim Prime Minister Garry Conille, Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy and head of the nation's Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) Edgard Leblanc Fils, MOFA's Latin American and Caribbean Affairs department chief Cheng Li-cheng (鄭力城) said at a press event.

According to the foreign ministry, the United States, Canada and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) coordinated to establish the TPC on April 25, whose members later elected Conille as Haiti's interim prime minister on May 28. The country's new Cabinet was formally inaugurated on June 12.

Taiwan and Haiti have enjoyed 68 years of friendship since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1956, Ku said.

Over the years, the two countries have worked closely to achieve fruitful results in agriculture, infrastructure, public health, disaster relief, environmental protection, social assistance and education, he added.

The Haitian government has constantly supported Taiwan's participation in international organizations and values peace and security in the Taiwan Strait, the department chief said.

Ku said Taiwan looks forward to Haiti's continued progress in restoring constitutional and social order and aims to strengthen cooperation with Haiti's new administration to deepen their diplomatic ties.