Washington, June 5 (CNA) The U.S. Department of State has approved two potential sales to Taiwan of F-16 parts and related equipment worth a total of US$300 million, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

The deals would represent the 14th U.S. arms sale to the country since President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

In two press releases, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the packages would include standard (US$220 million) and non-standard (US$80 million) spare and repair parts, components, consumables, and accessories for F-16 aircraft, as well as other technical and logistics support services.

The proposed sales would "improve [Taiwan's] ability to meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of [Taiwan's] fleet of F-16 aircraft," the DSCA said.

They would also help improve the security of Taiwan and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region, the DSCA said.

The DSCA said it had notified the U.S. Congress of the potential sales. The approval does not indicate that a contract for the equipment has been signed.

In response, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Thursday (Taiwan time) that the sales would help maintain Taiwan's combat capabilities, as the Chinese Communist Party continues to suppress Taiwan's air and maritime training space and response time through gray-zone tactics, restricting Taiwan's right to self-defense.

The MND urged China to cease "all irrational actions" against Taiwan, stressing that stability in the Taiwan Strait requires the joint efforts of both sides.