DEFENSE/U.S. announces sales of F-16 parts to Taiwan
Washington, June 5 (CNA) The U.S. Department of State has approved two potential sales to Taiwan of F-16 parts and related equipment worth a total of US$300 million, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.
The deals would represent the 14th U.S. arms sale to the country since President Joe Biden took office in 2021.
In two press releases, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the packages would include standard (US$220 million) and non-standard (US$80 million) spare and repair parts, components, consumables, and accessories for F-16 aircraft, as well as other technical and logistics support services.
The proposed sales would "improve [Taiwan's] ability to meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of [Taiwan's] fleet of F-16 aircraft," the DSCA said.
They would also help improve the security of Taiwan and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region, the DSCA said.
The DSCA said it had notified the U.S. Congress of the potential sales. The approval does not indicate that a contract for the equipment has been signed.
In response, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Thursday (Taiwan time) that the sales would help maintain Taiwan's combat capabilities, as the Chinese Communist Party continues to suppress Taiwan's air and maritime training space and response time through gray-zone tactics, restricting Taiwan's right to self-defense.
The MND urged China to cease "all irrational actions" against Taiwan, stressing that stability in the Taiwan Strait requires the joint efforts of both sides.
- Taiwan to form defense innovation unit: New defense chiefTaiwan's new defense minister has pledged to form a military technology development unit to integrate research on the development of military and civilian defense technology, with the aim of boosting the nation's asymmetrical warfare capabilities in the face of growing military threats from China.06/03/2024 11:47 AM
- Taiwan Air Force to upgrade C-130s starting 2025: SourceTaiwan's Air Force is planning to spend billions of Taiwan dollars to upgrade its existing C-130 military transport aircraft fleet starting next year to enhance its collision avoidance and sea rescue capabilities among other systems, a source familiar with the matter told CNA Sunday.06/02/2024 03:56 PM
- McCaul calls on Taiwan to increase its defense budgetUnited States Congressman Michael McCaul on Wednesday called on Taiwan to increase its defense budget, which he said is essential to protect the country from China's aggression.05/29/2024 07:18 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.94%06/06/2024 02:04 PM
- Society
High Court upholds life sentence for killer of Malaysian student06/06/2024 01:13 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/06/2024 12:15 PM
- Politics
U.S. announces sales of F-16 parts to Taiwan06/06/2024 11:12 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading06/06/2024 10:20 AM