Direct recruitment program to be established for Indian migrant workers

Taipei, April 3 (CNA) The planned introduction of migrant workers from India into Taiwan will include a government-to-government (G2G) recruitment scheme, according to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two countries that was made public on Wednesday.

According to the MOU, which was initially signed on Feb. 16, the two sides will push forward a G2G recruitment scheme in addition to "existing recruitment channels."

The two sides will work to increase the number of sectors eligible for the G2G recruitment scheme pursuant to the laws and regulations of both countries as well as establish a dedicated matchmaking unit for hiring employers and job seekers, according to the MOU.

Taiwan has the right to determine how many Indian workers it will recruit and which sectors they will be allowed to work in, the MOU states.

Taiwanese labor rights and migrant worker groups have called for the recruitment of Indian workers to be carried out through a G2G program rather than the widely criticized brokerage system, which has seen many migrant workers in Taiwan charged hefty job placement fees and monthly service fees by brokerage firms.

In addition, the MOU states the two sides will work to simplify the paperwork involved in the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, priority will be given to workers who serve out their contracts and are looking to be rehired, the MOU states.

The Labor Ministry will notify the Legislative Yuan of the MOU, which it delivered to the legislature, after the Cabinet was notified of the document on March 26.

Su Yu-kuo (蘇裕國), head of the Workforce Development Agency's Cross-Border Workforce Affairs Center, said the agency hopes to hold a series of meetings to consult with academics, experts and relevant groups over any necessary understanding, preparatory work and accompanying measures associated with the introduction of Indian workers.

In this way, the agency hopes wider society will engage in discussions on the plan to recruit Indian workers, Su said.

The MOU provides a framework for the plan, but a formal announcement of India as a source of migrant workers in Taiwan will be made only after relevant regulations and protocols are put into place, he added.