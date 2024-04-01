President Tsai, AIT chair laud Taiwan Relations Act as law marks 45th anniversary

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 1 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the visiting chair of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Monday both praised the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) as an important piece of U.S. legislation that has helped expand the bilateral Taiwan-U.S. partnership on all fronts over the years.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the enactment of the act.

"Thanks to the bipartisan support of Taiwan in the United States, our partnership has not only stood the test of time but also grown even stronger," Tsai told AIT Board Chair Laura Rosenberger during a meeting at the Presidential Office.

The president said as the world faces a "rapidly changing global landscape," she hopes Taipei and Washington will continue to expand cooperation in areas such as economics and trade, supply chain security and information and communication security.

Echoing Tsai's mentioning of the TRA, Rosenberger said for the U.S. government, the TRA, the three U.S.-China Joint Communiqués and the Six Assurances have "guided the U.S. approach to Taiwan for nearly half a century."

"This year we celebrate the framework that has facilitated U.S. engagement with Taiwan," which is a beacon of democracy in the region and in the world; a vibrant and diverse society; a thriving economy; a technological powerhouse; and a close friend of U.S., she said.

The AIT chief said that the TRA also underscores the U.S.' long standing commitment to enable Taiwan to maintain a "sufficient self-defense capacity."

She applauded the Tsai administration's eight-year effort at enhancing Taiwan's self-defense capability and whole-of-society resilience.

As Tsai is scheduled to conclude her second four-year term on May 20, the AIT chair thanked the president for her efforts in office in advancing bilateral relations.

"I know we both look forward to continued collaboration between the U.S. and Taiwan and to the continued growth of our partnership in the years to come," she concluded.

Source: Presidential Office

The TRA was passed by the U.S. Congress after then U.S. President Jimmy Carter's administration decided to switch diplomatic recognition from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the People's Republic of China. It was subsequently signed into law by the president on April 10, 1979.

Since then, the act has served as the legal framework for Washington in guiding its unofficial relations with Taipei, including in providing arms sales to the island to defend its defensive needs.

The TRA also facilitated the establishment of the AIT, which represents U.S. interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

Rosenberger arrived in Taipei on Sunday for a week-long visit to meet senior Taiwan leaders, political figures, and scholars from across party lines to discuss continued U.S.-Taiwan collaboration, according to AIT.

The ongoing trip marks Rosenberger's fifth visit to Taiwan since becoming AIT chair in March 2023.