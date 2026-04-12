Holi fest in Taipei boosts Taiwan-India ties

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Taipei, April 12 (CNA) Vibrant clouds of colored powder transformed the Hakka Cultural Park in Taipei into a festive sea of hues on Saturday as the Hindu festival of Holi was kicked off, highlighting growing cultural ties between Taiwan and India.

The "Holi 2026" event, organized by the Indian community in Taiwan with support from the India Taipei Association (ITA), drew large crowds of Taiwanese and international participants to experience traditional music, dance, and the iconic tossing of brightly colored powders.

The event was attended by ITA Director-General Ninad Deshpande and National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), both of whom underscored the importance of people-to-people exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations.

"Holi represents more than just the changing of seasons; it embodies the triumph of good over evil and the power of love and equality to dissolve barriers," Deshpande said in his opening remarks.

He noted that the joint organization by the Indian community and Taiwanese partners serves as a prime example of cross-cultural collaboration.

Wu echoed these sentiments, saying that beyond trade and technology, grassroots exchanges form the bedrock of mutual trust between Taiwan and India. He likened the festival's vibrant colors to a symbol of bilateral solidarity and expressed hope for continued expansion of cooperation.

According to the ITA, Holi originates from ancient Indian mythology and marks the arrival of spring and the rejuvenation of life.

The tradition of splashing colors and embracing one another reflects a spirit of harmony and inclusivity -- values that resonate deeply with the pluralistic and democratic society of Taiwan, the ITA said.