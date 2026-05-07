Taiwan shares open higher
05/07/2026 09:07 AM
Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 121.11 points at 41,259.96 Thursday on turnover of NT$20.337 billion (US$646.9 million).
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