Taiwan shares open higher
05/06/2026 09:06 AM
Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 213.75 points at 40,983.04 Wednesday on turnover of NT$21.68 billion (US$687.35 million).
(By Matthew Mazzetta)
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