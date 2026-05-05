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Taiwan headline news

05/05/2026 10:11 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President Lai departs Eswatini for home

@China Times: Lai Ching-te returning to Taiwan today on Eswatini royal plane

@Liberty Times: U.S. State Department praises Taiwan as trusted international partner

@Economic Daily News: Taiex hits 40,000, breaks 10 records

@Commercial Times: Taiex surges to new heights on 3 semiconductor pillars

@Taipei Times: US lauds Taiwan-Eswatini relations

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