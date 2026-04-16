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TSMC CEO C.C. Wei named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people

Taipei, April 16 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) has been listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2026 by Time magazine.

On the list published Wednesday, Wei was featured in the "Pioneers" category, one of six groups that also include Artists, Icons, Leaders, Titans and Innovators.

His entry features a profile written by Jensen Huang (黃仁勳), founder and CEO of AI chip giant Nvidia, who lauded Wei's leadership in "one of the world's most consequential companies."

In the profile, Huang described Wei as a humble yet disciplined leader who has steered TSMC to become more than just a chipmaker.

Under Wei's stewardship, the company has evolved into a foundational technology platform for global industry, Huang said.

Wei is "a leader, partner, and friend I have known for over 20 years," Huang wrote.

TSMC Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei (left) and Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang. CNA file photo

Wei recognized early on that the global computing landscape was shifting from mobile-first to AI-first, according to the citation.

Wei's vision guided TSMC's transition from "only fabricating chips to also creating integrated systems of chips -- assembled in complex 3D packages and soon connected with silicon photonics," it said.

These advances have enabled Nvidia's AI supercomputers and helped drive the current AI revolution, Huang said.

TSMC's pure foundry model, established by TSMC founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), is built on trust, excellence and partnership, and has been further strengthened under Wei's leadership, Huang said.

Today, TSMC's consistent commitment to customers -- from the personal computer era to the internet, mobile devices and now AI -- has made the company "indispensable," he added.

"C.C. Wei is truly one of the most influential people of our time," Huang concluded.

Other global figures named in the list this year include United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Pope Leo XIV, among others.