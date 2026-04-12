Tokyo remains top destination for Taiwanese travelers

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Taipei, April 12 (CNA) Tokyo remained the most popular outbound destination for Taiwanese travelers in 2025, while Seoul overtook Osaka to rank second, reflecting strong growth in travel to South Korea, according to industry data.

Based on ticket sales compiled by online travel agency ezTravel, the top 10 destinations were Tokyo, Seoul, Osaka, Okinawa, Hong Kong, Busan, Bangkok, Shanghai, Fukuoka and Macau.

Japan accounted for four of the top 10 spots, with ticket sales surging 64 percent year-on-year, underscoring its continued dominance.

A tourism expo in Taiwan. CNA file photo

South Korea was the standout performer, with ticket sales rising 104 percent. Seoul climbed to second, while Busan rose to sixth.

EzTravel said the surge was driven by competitive prices and demand fueled by Korean pop culture and medical tourism.

The agency expects South Korea to further expand its market share in 2026 as travelers seek more affordable options amid rising airfares.

CNA file photo

Rising interest in Oceania and North America

For long-haul travel, the top destinations were Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, London, Brisbane, Vancouver, Seattle and Auckland.

Australia and New Zealand accounted for four of the top 10, with ticket sales rising 52 percent.

London's Big Ben. CNA file photo

Lion Travel Service Co. said outbound travel is expected to grow steadily into 2026, with first-quarter bookings for Japan, South Korea and Oceania up nearly 30 percent year-on-year and North America up 40 percent.

Demand for niche travel remains strong, with bookings for Northern Europe aurora tours extending through March 2027, the agency said.

Shifting trends: redirection and polarization

Lion Travel cited a "redirection effect" amid geopolitical uncertainties in parts of Asia and Africa, with travelers shifting to Japan, South Korea and Oceania.

The company observed a split in travel behavior, with some opting for short, frequent trips, while others favor longer itineraries of seven to 11 days focused on deeper experiences.

Sports tourism and event-based travel are also gaining traction, signaling a shift away from traditional sightseeing toward more experience-driven trips.