U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/09/2026 04:44 PM
Taipei, April 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.037 to close at NT$31.748.
Turnover totaled US$1.824 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.790, and moved between NT$31.740 and NT$31.835 before the close.
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