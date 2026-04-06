Foxconn posts highest-ever Q1 sales on strong AI demand

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Taipei, April 6 (CNA) Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Foxconn) has reported its highest-ever first quarter sales, citing an increase in shipments in cloud and networking devices as part of the ongoing AI boom.

In a statement Sunday, Hon Hai, which has a roughly 40 percent share of the global AI server market, said it had consolidated sales of NT$2.13 trillion (US$66.62 billion) in the first quarter, topping a previous high of NT$1.64 trillion in the same period of 2025 by 29.68 percent.

Hon Hai said its cloud and networking division saw robust growth in shipments of AI-related devices in the first quarter, while its electronics component and smart consumer electronics divisions also reported increases in revenue.

The computing division, however, reported a slight decline in sales in the first quarter, Hon Hai said.

Meanwhile, Hon Hai's consolidated sales for March hit a new high of NT$803.7 billion, up 45.57 percent from a year earlier and up 34.90 percent from a month earlier, the company said.

Looking ahead, Hon Hai said that while the second quarter is typically a slow season for the information and communications technology industry, the company is still expected to see growth in AI server rack shipments.

Judging from the orders it has secured, Hon Hai said it is likely to report a sequential increase and a year-on-year rise in revenue for the April-June period, but it still warned of a possible impact from the fast-changing global political and economic landscape.

In mid-March, Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said the company's AI server rack shipments could double in 2026 from a year earlier and that its overall AI portfolio will likely earn a higher market share than in 2025.