V5 Technology shares soar over 100% on debut despite Taiex plunge

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Taipei, March 30 (CNA) Shares of V5 Technologies Co. surged more than 100 percent on the local main board Monday, when the semiconductor inspection equipment maker made its debut, bucking the volatility of the Taiex, which tumbled over 500 points on the escalating war in the Middle East.

As of 11:15 a.m., V5 Technologies shares had climbed 115.38 percent to NT$1,680.00 (US$52.50) from its issue price of NT$780.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, the Taiex, the benchmark index of the main board, had plunged 508.55 points, or 1.54 percent, to 32,604.06.

Dealers said the V5 Technologies stock had surged past the NT$1,000 mark not just on the usual honeymoon effects of a new listing, but also on an optimistic outlook for the semiconductor industry amid the current AI boom and the company's improving bottom line.

Founded in 2014, V5 Technologies specializes in the production of high-end semiconductor inspection and measurement equipment, leveraging AI-powered image analysis.

Its clients are wafer chip manufacturers, advanced IC packaging and assembly services providers, and memory chip suppliers. Its has sold more than 800 automated optical inspection (AOI) machines to over 10 semiconductor companies, V5 Technologies said.

In addition, V5 Technologies said, it has built experience in handling more than 200 million semiconductor defect images through AI processing.

In 2025, V5 Technologies posted NT$2.08 billion in sales, an annual 187.82 percent increase, while its net profit rose to NT$581.84 million from NT$148.20 million in 2024, with earnings per share of NT$14.04, compared with NT$3.84 a year earlier.

In the first two months of this year, V5 Technologies generated NT$454 million in revenue, up 154.68 percent from a year earlier. The company has projected that its 2026 sales will grow at a double-digit rate.

On Monday, shares of V5 Technologies beat the broader market, as the Taiex continued to be haunted by the war in the Middle East, which sharply boosted international crude oil prices, raising concerns over inflation and the impact on the economy, dealers said.

In the morning session, tech heavyweights largely fell victim to the lingering geopolitical unease, dealers said.

Among them, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which accounts for over 40 percent of total market value, had dropped 1.65 percent to NT$1,790.00 as of 11:15 a.m. The stock's fall deflated the Taiex by about 240 points.