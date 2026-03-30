Taiwan shares open lower
03/30/2026 09:07 AM
Taipei, March 30 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 102.91 points at 33,009.68 Monday on turnover of NT$8.45 billion (US$262.40 million).
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