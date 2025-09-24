Taiwan shares open higher
09/24/2025 09:11 AM
Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 141.79 points at 26,389.16 Wednesday on turnover of NT$10.87 billion (US$358.75 million).
