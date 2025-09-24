To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Flooding in Hualien's Guangfu Township leaves 2 dead, 28 injured

@China Times: 2 dead, 30 missing, 28 injured as Hualien barrier lake overruns its banks

@Liberty Times: U.S. calls for Taiwan to be invited to ICAO assembly

@Economic Daily News: TSMC surges as Taiwan shares soar past 26,000

@Commercial Times: Nvidia commits US$100 billion in epic AI infrastructure investment

@Taipei Times: US, Japan, S Korea urge peace in Strait

