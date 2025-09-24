Taiwan headline news
09/24/2025 09:39 AM
Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Flooding in Hualien's Guangfu Township leaves 2 dead, 28 injured
@China Times: 2 dead, 30 missing, 28 injured as Hualien barrier lake overruns its banks
@Liberty Times: U.S. calls for Taiwan to be invited to ICAO assembly
@Economic Daily News: TSMC surges as Taiwan shares soar past 26,000
@Commercial Times: Nvidia commits US$100 billion in epic AI infrastructure investment
@Taipei Times: US, Japan, S Korea urge peace in Strait
Enditem/
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading09/24/2025 10:16 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/24/2025 09:39 AM
- Society
Death toll in Hualien rises to 14 following barrier lake overflow09/24/2025 09:22 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher09/24/2025 09:11 AM
- Business
Preferential tariffs, taxes on critical commodities extended to March 202609/23/2025 11:05 PM