Hualien township swamped by flooding from lake; vehicles swept away
Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) Floodwaters from Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake in Hualien County surged into Guangfu Township on Tuesday, sweeping vehicles downstream and causing residents to scramble for safety.
The dark brown floodwaters, laden with mud and debris, smashed into the Matai'an Creek Bridge at 2:50 p.m., bringing it down and washing away the embankment. Residents of the area scrambled to higher ground, clinging to utility poles, walls, and rooftops as the floodwaters surged higher.
● 2 dead, 3 missing after barrier lake overflow in Hualien
● Sea warning for Typhoon Ragasa lifted; some ferries, flights canceled
Video footage taken by residents showed a woman holding onto a pole, and others perched on the roofs of flooded homes.
There were also images of vehicles, including several military trucks, being swept away on Provincial Highway 9.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, two people were reported missing and 71 were trapped by floodwaters, according to the Hualien Fire Department. Rescue teams from Taipei, New Taipei, and Taitung County, along with private search-and-rescue units, had been dispatched with boats and water-rescue equipment, the department said.
Approximately 10,000 Hualien residents had been evacuated as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center, which had red-flagged the Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake area as Typhoon Ragasa approached.
Guangfu Station and nearby railway lines were also flooded, halting train operations and causing the temporary closure of some bridges and roads in the area.
According to local authorities, the barrier lake usually holds about 91 million tons of water. The first overflow on Tuesday, which was expected at 11 a.m., occurred later, while a second, larger surge occurred around 4:30 p.m., prompting additional evacuation warnings for nearby areas.
Officials have urged residents to move to the upper levels of their homes if possible, while search and rescue teams are prioritizing those trapped at ground level.
A barrier lake is formed when debris, landslides, or natural blockages create a temporary dam along a river, holding back water.
