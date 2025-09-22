Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

09/22/2025 10:00 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Survey shows 63% dissatisfied with Lai's performance on cross-strait ties

@China Times: Expert warns U.S. pause in Taiwan military aid could become 'new reality'

@Liberty Times: Dutch House of Representatives backs Taiwan's participation in international organizations

@Economic Daily News: Short squeezes may drive Taiex toward 26,000 this week

@Commercial Times: Taiex uptrend continues despite chip sector turmoil

@Taipei Times: Lai inaugurates Abe research center

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    21