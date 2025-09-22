To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Survey shows 63% dissatisfied with Lai's performance on cross-strait ties

@China Times: Expert warns U.S. pause in Taiwan military aid could become 'new reality'

@Liberty Times: Dutch House of Representatives backs Taiwan's participation in international organizations

@Economic Daily News: Short squeezes may drive Taiex toward 26,000 this week

@Commercial Times: Taiex uptrend continues despite chip sector turmoil

@Taipei Times: Lai inaugurates Abe research center

Enditem/kb