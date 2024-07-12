To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.055 to close at NT$32.561.

Turnover totaled US$1.416 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.440, and moved between NT$32.425 and NT$32.589 before the close.