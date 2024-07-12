U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
07/12/2024 04:12 PM
Taipei, July 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.055 to close at NT$32.561.
Turnover totaled US$1.416 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.440, and moved between NT$32.425 and NT$32.589 before the close.
