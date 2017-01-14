FOCUS TAIWAN
Latest
Free shuttle buses to Alishan, Fenqihu over holiday period
MediaTek Q4 net profit down over 34% quarter-on-quarter
Kaohsiung Medical University dean to head FDA
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
HTC invites developers to launch innovations for Vive Tracker
Politics
Kaohsiung Medical University dean to head FDA
Majority of public backs pension reforms by year-end: poll
New U.K. rep to Taiwan vows to advance bilateral ties
Premier demands efforts to better serve Kinmen, Matsu residents
Taiwan looks forward to advancing cooperation with U.K.
Cross-Strait
Uighur independence activist invited by minor party to visit Taiwan
Tensions with China worse than under old DPP regime: ex-KMT official
Tsai reiterates stance on maintaining cross-strait peace
Taiwan urges U.S. support in maintaining cross-strait peace
Taiwan's top negotiator invites China counterpart to meet in Kinmen
Economics
MediaTek Q4 net profit down over 34% quarter-on-quarter
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
Wi-Fi set to be available on all high speed rail trains by August
Yeh Chu-lan elected head of Taiwan Visitors Association
Check-in service coming to Airport MRT Taipei station Feb. 16
Entertainment & Sports
Asia Professional Baseball Championship to be held in Japan
Scorsese says his dream of filming 'Silence' was achieved in Taiwan
Jeremy Lin sidelined on Taiwan Night
Vietnamese actress's work suspended amidst controversy
Government to train new generation of athletes: president
Science & Technology
HTC invites developers to launch innovations for Vive Tracker
HTC launches 'VR for Impact' program
Taiwan's IT spending expected to grow over 2%: Gartner
HTC unveils U Ultra, U Play models
ITRI demonstrates 2 cutting-edge technologies at CES 2017
Culture
Book series on Kinmen history launched
Six themes to be highlighted at 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival
Shuttle buses to transport visitors to Yunlin Lantern Festival
2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival to showcase culture of new immigrants
Teacher retirement age to be raised to 60: Education Ministry
Society
Free shuttle buses to Alishan, Fenqihu over holiday period
Central, southern Taiwan warned of high PM2.5 on Lunar New Year's Eve
Airport MRT to begin trial runs Feb. 2 (update)
Airport MRT train almost halted for 3 seconds by earthquake
Nuclear reactor trip caused by defective water pump
Travel
Basic
Shopping
Food and dining
Accommodation
Sightseeing
MORE
What the Papers Say
Feature
Business Services
International Communities
Most Read
Yushan, Hehuanshan see second snow of the year
2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival to showcase culture of new immigrants
8 Thai women arrested for prostitution in Taiwan
Taiwan, S. Korea would be hit hard by any China-U.S. trade war
Airport MRT train almost halted for 3 seconds by earthquake
TCC Group Chairman Koo Cheng-yun dies at 62
Tesla Model S cars arrive in Taiwan
Police nab 3 men for growing marijuana in central Taiwan
