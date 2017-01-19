FOCUS TAIWAN
Latest
Airport MRT to begin trial run Thursday
Taiwan shares forecast to rise but move in narrow range after holiday
New Fair Trade Commission head puts forth 5-point policy
2 Taiwan schools on Times list of most international universities
Directors on Uni-President board earning top dollar: TWSE
Politics
New Fair Trade Commission head puts forth 5-point policy
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
Armored vehicles seized in Hong Kong arrive back in Singapore
Railway union blasts Executive Yuan for policy flip-flop
President, premier hope for successful reforms in 2017
Cross-Strait
Uighur independence activist invited by minor party to visit Taiwan
Tensions with China worse than under old DPP regime: ex-KMT official
Tsai reiterates stance on maintaining cross-strait peace
Taiwan urges U.S. support in maintaining cross-strait peace
Taiwan's top negotiator invites China counterpart to meet in Kinmen
Economics
Taiwan shares forecast to rise but move in narrow range after holiday
Directors on Uni-President board earning top dollar: TWSE
Coffee shops in Taiwan start Lunar New Year with steep discounts
Apple Pay to become available in Taiwan soon
Report of TSMC chairman's injury likely just rumor: spokeswoman
Entertainment & Sports
Asia Professional Baseball Championship to be held in Japan
Scorsese says his dream of filming 'Silence' was achieved in Taiwan
Jeremy Lin sidelined on Taiwan Night
Vietnamese actress's work suspended amidst controversy
Government to train new generation of athletes: president
Science & Technology
Morris Chang suffers minor injury in Hawaii: TSMC
HTC invites developers to launch innovations for Vive Tracker
HTC launches 'VR for Impact' program
Taiwan's IT spending expected to grow over 2%: Gartner
HTC unveils U Ultra, U Play models
Culture
2 Taiwan schools on Times list of most international universities
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
Research on Nanking Massacre hindered by state ideology: scholar
U.S. jazz fusion group to perform in Taiwan
Tea seed oil factory in New Taipei's Pinglin reveals gourmet secret
Society
Airport MRT to begin trial run Thursday
Taipei offers schools subsides for adopting stray dogs, cats
Taiwan gains improved freedom rating in international report
1st LINE café & store in Taiwan features 'Choco' lady bear
Premier seeks blessings at temples around Taiwan
Travel
What the Papers Say
Feature
Business Services
International Communities
Wednesday's front pages
Paper arts for afterlife
Freedom rating
Taiwan gains improved freedom rating in international report
Airport MRT
Airport MRT to begin trial run Thursday
Migrant workers
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
Apple Pay
Apple Pay to become available in Taiwan soon
Cold weather
Cold weather expected to last into Thursday: CWB
LINE cafe
1st LINE café & store in Taiwan features ’Choco’ lady bear
[PHOTO] Migrating ducks
Taiwan's visa waiver program not influenced by Trump order: AIT
Much cooler weather expected in northern Taiwan: CWB
President Tsai Ing-wen test rides airport MRT
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
Train derailing causes delays for over 860 passengers: TRA
Mercury in northern, eastern Taiwan to fall to 14 degrees: CWB
One missing, six rescued in two maritime accidents
Cold weather expected to last into Thursday: CWB
Cherry blossoms
New airport MRT
Blaze in Taoyuan
Migrating ducks
Taiwan Headline News
Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
>>more
Taoyuan Airport served over 40 million passengers in 2016
(INTERVIEW) Taiwan's unsung heroes: Volunteer stray animal rescuer
Kinmen County literary awards won by 7 writers
Couple rebuilding family years after losing 3 children in landslide
>>more
