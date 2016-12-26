FOCUS TAIWAN
Latest
Chinese official warns of risks to cross-strait ties in 2017
Cabinet official suffers poisonous breakfast emergency
Taiwan sees proliferation of small schools as birth rate falls
Nice, warm weather forecast for first week of 2017
President attends her first New Year's Day flag-hoisting ceremony
Politics
Cabinet official suffers poisonous breakfast emergency
President attends her first New Year's Day flag-hoisting ceremony
Protesters disrupt first regional seminar on pension reform
Taiwan's gay marriage debate enters 'dialogue phase': president
President Tsai Ing-wen's full remarks at year-end press conference
Cross-Strait
Chinese official warns of risks to cross-strait ties in 2017
President calls for benign cross-strait relations (update)
President calls for benign cross-strait relations
Taiwan has measures to deal with drop in Chinese tourists
Kinmen designated as 'model spot' for cross-strait exchanges
Economics
Formosa Petrochemical announces fuel price hike for next week
TIP launches electronics index
Airport MRT system likely to begin trial run in January: MOTC
U.S. dollar closes lower Friday, drops more than 2% in 2016
TSMC adds greatly to semiconductor sector's market cap growth
Entertainment & Sports
Hualien, Taitung two most popular spots for 2017 sunrise gazing
Yoh poses in Giants jersey at Tokyo press conference
Taiwan's Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again (update)
Taiwan's Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again
Kenyan runners sweep 2016 Taipei Marathon
Science & Technology
Taiwanese science park signs MOU with Thai university
LINE to recruit software developers in Taiwan
TSMC expects 10nm process to generate sales in Q1
Asus introduces its own home robot `Zenbo' to public
Pepper robot serves as receptionist at Taiwan Mobile's flagship store
Culture
Yu Ying-shih Humanistic Research Award won by 6 young scholars
Enrollment drops to zero in 151 university departments, programs
Taiwan seeks cooperation with international filmmakers, directors
Uniforms for Lantern Festival receptionists unveiled
High school principal resigns over Nazi cosplay incident
Society
Taiwan sees proliferation of small schools as birth rate falls
Nice, warm weather forecast for first week of 2017
Government confirms avian flu virus case on Yunlin duck farm
Leap second to be added in Taiwan on Jan. 1
Parties, firework shows set to ring in 2017
Travel
Feature
Politics
Protesters disrupt first regional seminar on pension reform
Cabinet official suffers poisonous breakfast emergency
President attends her first New Year's Day flag-hoisting ceremony
Taiwan's gay marriage debate enters 'dialogue phase': president
Cross-Strait
President calls for benign cross-strait relations (update)
Chinese official warns of risks to cross-strait ties in 2017
President calls for benign cross-strait relations
Taiwan has measures to deal with drop in Chinese tourists
Economics
Formosa Petrochemical announces fuel price hike for next week
TIP launches electronics index
Airport MRT system likely to begin trial run in January: MOTC
U.S. dollar closes lower Friday, drops more than 2% in 2016
Entertainment & Sports
Hualien, Taitung two most popular spots for 2017 sunrise gazing
Yoh poses in Giants jersey at Tokyo press conference
Taiwan's Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again (update)
Taiwan's Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again
Science & Technology
LINE to recruit software developers in Taiwan
Taiwanese science park signs MOU with Thai university
TSMC expects 10nm process to generate sales in Q1
Asus introduces its own home robot `Zenbo' to public
Culture
Yu Ying-shih Humanistic Research Award won by 6 young scholars
Enrollment drops to zero in 151 university departments, programs
Taiwan seeks cooperation with international filmmakers, directors
Uniforms for Lantern Festival receptionists unveiled
Society
Skipper severely injured in Taitung fishing boat explosion
Taiwan sees proliferation of small schools as birth rate falls
Nice, warm weather forecast for first week of 2017
Government confirms avian flu virus case on Yunlin duck farm
