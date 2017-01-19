Politics
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
>>more
Cross-Strait
Tensions with China worse than under old DPP regime: ex-KMT official
>>more
Video News
Prev Next
Photos of the Day
Economics
Apple Pay to become available in Taiwan soon
>>more
Useful Travel Phrases
Entertainment & Sports
Scorsese says his dream of filming 'Silence' was achieved in Taiwan
>>more
What the Papers Say
Taiwan Headline News
What the Papers Say
Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
>>more
Radio Taiwan International

News (Thur)

>>more
Science & Technology
Morris Chang suffers minor injury in Hawaii: TSMC
>>more
Culture
2 Taiwan schools on Times list of most international universities
>>more
Society
Airport MRT to begin trial run Thursday
>>more
Feature
Taoyuan Airport served over 40 million passengers in 2016
>>more