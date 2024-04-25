Polaroid exhibition showcases work by influential artists, iconic cameras

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 25 (CNA) An exhibition showcasing artworks created using Polaroid pictures, film and iconic instant cameras from the brand's back catalog is being held at National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), the school's art museum said at a press event Thursday.

"The Polaroid Project: At the Intersection of Art and Technology" is hailed by NTNU Art Museum as the largest-ever exhibition of its kind in Taiwan.

The show, featuring more than 300 artworks by 120 international artists, is a collaborative effort between the museum, the Foundation for the Exhibition of Photography in the United States, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Museum.

The exhibition offers a comprehensive insight into the Artist Support Program, a marketing campaign by Polaroid launched in the mid-20th century, featuring such well-known artists and photographers as Andy Warhol, Ansel Adams, and Andre Kertész, among others, the museum said.

Many of the artworks on display were created through artists' interactions with Polaroid film or pictures and experimentation with a variety of materials from watercolor ink, developers to whiteout and even blood.

Also showcased are landmark Polaroid models such as the SX-70, the first folding single-lens reflex camera, and the Polaroid Big Shot camera made famous by Warhol.

Visitors will also be able to learn about the company's history from the chronicle of major events at Polaroid.

The show is the first international exhibition at the museum since it opened in September 2023, museum research assistant Sasha Lin (林芷秀) said.

The museum hopes to drum up interest for the exhibition in the lead-up to the NTNU Arts Festival from May 7-10 and International Museum Day on May 18, Lin said.

The ticketed event runs until June 7. Admission is NT$250 (US$7.65) for the general public.