TENNIS/Chan Hao-ching wins women's doubles title at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Taipei, April 22 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and her partner Veronika Kudermetova from Russia won the women's doubles crown Sunday at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024, a WTA 500 tournament, in Stuttgart, Germany.
The Taiwan-Russia pair defeated Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and her Estonian partner Ingrid Neel 4-6, 6-3, 10-2 in a tightly contested championship match.
In the first set, Chan and Kudermetova fell 4-6 against the European duo after having their serve broken three times and despite playing increasingly well in the later games.
However, the Taiwan-Russia duo fought back in the second set and managed to break their opponent's serve in the eighth game to triumph 6-3.
In the tiebreaker, Chan and Kudermetova took a 3-0 lead before their opponents clawed back two points. But the Taiwan-Russia duo subsequently ramped up their performance, winning seven points in a row to take the set 10-2 and secure the title.
Chan has now won two women's doubles tournaments this season. She and her sister Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) claimed the Hobart International women's doubles title on Jan. 12 in Australia.
The total prize money at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is US$922,573.
This championship marked the second tournament Chan and Kudermetova have teamed up for to contest the doubles.
