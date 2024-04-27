Taichung man charged with drug offenses following raid

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, April 27 (CNA) A man in Taichung has been indicted on drug-related charges after he was found to be in possession of several illicit drugs during a police raid on his home late last year, according to the city's Criminal Investigation Corps (CIP).

The 50-year-old suspect surnamed Tseng (曾) was indicted by Taichung prosecutors in late March on drug charges, investigators said in a press release Saturday, citing the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.

According to the CIP, the suspected drug dealer was living in Taichung's Wufeng District, but he later moved to a rented apartment in Wuri District so he could be close to a high-speed rail (HSR) station, which would allow him to move around more easily and supply buyers who live outside the city.

Tseng always chose a busy time, like during rush hour, to make in-person deliveries at an HSR station, which he thought would not easily attract police attention, the CIP said.

The suspect was arrested in at an HSR station in August 2023, following a lengthy investigation, according to the press release. In a subsequent raid on his home, police found stashes of heroin, amphetamine and ketamine, the investigators said.

Since his arrest, Tseng has been retained in custody and is now awaiting a court hearing, following his indictment on drug charges last month, the investigators said.