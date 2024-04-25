Biden signs US$95 billion aid bill that includes funding for Taiwan defense

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 25 (CNA) United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law an aid package that will provide US$95 billion in funding for military assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, foreign media reported.

The package allocates US$8.1 billion for Indo-Pacific security, including US$2 billion in foreign military financing for Taiwan and other key allies in the region; US$1.9 billion to replenish defense articles and defense services provided to Taiwan and regional partners; and US$542 million to strengthen U.S. military capabilities in the region.

It also provides nearly US$61 billion in military aid to Ukraine, US$26 billion to Israel, and other allocations for humanitarian aid to Gaza and elsewhere.

The bill was passed in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday with a 79-18 vote, easily clearing the 60-vote threshold needed to pass most legislation in the chamber, after a months-long delay in the House of Representatives due to disagreements over the issue of foreign aid.

After signing the bill into law Wednesday, Biden said at a news conference that military weapons and equipment would be sent to Ukraine "within hours."

The package also includes US$1 billion in additional humanitarian aid to Gaza, he said.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday again expressed appreciation to the U.S. Congress for placing great importance on Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation and the maintenance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In the 45th year of the Taiwan Relations Act, the Congress has again honored its rock-solid commitment to Taiwan's security, MOFA said.

Taiwan will continue to enhance its close cooperation with the U.S. and other like-minded nations to jointly safeguard the rules-based international order and preserve peace, stability, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait and in the region, MOFA said.

Meanwhile, the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) on Wednesday applauded the aid package, saying that the "decisive" action reinforces the U.S.' commitment to global leadership and its unwavering support for democracies facing "intimidation from authoritarian regimes."

"We are particularly gratified by the significant support for Taiwan and regional neighbors included in this package," AmCham Taiwan Chairperson Dan Silver said in a statement. "This vital assistance will contribute to regional stability and help sustain the right environment for economic and business growth."