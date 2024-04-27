Taiwan headline news
04/27/2024 11:18 AM
Taipei, April 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 15 indicted in solar energy case in Tainan
@China Times: Solar energy case involving Ysolar Group leads to indictment of 15, including ex-Tainan City Government official Chen Kai-ling
@Liberty Times: Yu Shu-hui questions Shihlin land lease contracts awarded by then Ko Wen-je's Taipei City Government
@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors rush to pick 16 stocks sitting on three positive leads
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks with low valuations, high dividend yields expected to post gains
@Taipei Times: Blinken, Xi discuss Taiwan, Indo-Pacific
Enditem/cs
