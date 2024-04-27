To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 15 indicted in solar energy case in Tainan

@China Times: Solar energy case involving Ysolar Group leads to indictment of 15, including ex-Tainan City Government official Chen Kai-ling

@Liberty Times: Yu Shu-hui questions Shihlin land lease contracts awarded by then Ko Wen-je's Taipei City Government

@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors rush to pick 16 stocks sitting on three positive leads

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks with low valuations, high dividend yields expected to post gains

@Taipei Times: Blinken, Xi discuss Taiwan, Indo-Pacific

