BASEBALL/Rakuten Monkeys' renovated stadium opener postponed due to rain
Taipei, April 26 (CNA) Taiwan's professional baseball league has decided to postpone all three of the league's games scheduled for Friday due to rain, meaning the Rakuten Monkeys will have to wait another day to open their newly renovated home stadium.
The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) first postponed the game between the Monkeys and the TSG Hawks at 1:52 p.m., announcing in a media contact group that the game will be played on June 20 at 6:35 p.m. at Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium.
The stadium was one of four baseball stadiums around Taiwan renovated during the offseason but was not ready for the Monkeys' 2024 home opener.
In December 2023, Sports Administration chief Cheng Shih-chung (鄭世忠) said the agency would spend NT$300 million (US$9.2 million) to upgrade the four stadiums, focusing on improving their infield and outfield grass, lighting and drainage, outfield seating, locker rooms and bathrooms.
In terms of Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium, it was not until April 21, after a test game was held, that the league announced that it was ready for formal games starting Friday, but the heavy rain across Taiwan extended the wait.
The other three stadiums targeted by the renovation plan were Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium, Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, and Tainan Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadium.
Work on the Taichung venue is being done in-season but is not affecting the stadium's use, while work on the stadium in Tainan is 86 percent done but also not affecting CPBL games because the Tainan-based Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions play their home games elsewhere.
The renovation of the Xinzhuang stadium will be done after the season, according to the stadium's home team, the Fubon Guardians.
Also Friday, the CPBL postponed the game between the Wei Chuan Dragons and Fubon Guardians at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei and the game between the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions and CTBC Brothers in Taichung.
The league had not said, as of Friday afternoon, when those games will be played.
