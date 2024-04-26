TRADE DEALS/Taiwan, U.S. to hold new round of trade talks in Taipei next week: Office
Taipei, April 26 (CNA) A new round of in-person negotiations between Taiwan and the United States over the 21st Century Trade Initiative will take place from April 29 to May 3 in Taipei, Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations announced Friday.
The talks will focus on bilateral cooperation in fields such as labor, environmental protection and agriculture, the office said, expressing optimism for both sides to foster a more robust agricultural supply chain and employ innovative production techniques.
The trade Initiative was launched in 2022 under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S.
In June 2023, the two sides signed the first pact under the initiative, agreeing on customs administration and trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, domestic regulation of services, anticorruption, and matters relating to small and medium-sized enterprises.
After holding in-person negotiations last August, the two sides are currently working toward a second agreement.
At the upcoming talks, Taiwan will ensure that food safety inspections and phytosanitary measures are implemented in accordance with international standards and scientific evidence, the office said in a news release.
In addition, Taiwan will seek to build regulatory transparency to facilitate trade in agricultural products with the U.S.
Meanwhile, Taiwan will request the exchange of information regarding trade and environment with the U.S. so both sides can address issues relating to air pollution, natural resource management and green economy, for instance.
The meeting will involve around 30 representatives from U.S. government agencies, such as the AIT and the Office of the United States Trade Representative.
The office said the Taiwanese side will be led by Deputy Trade Representative Jenni Yang (楊珍妮), and involve government officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, economic affairs, labor, agriculture, environment and more.
