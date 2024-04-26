Heineken announces NT$13.5 billion investment in Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 26 (CNA) Dutch brewing company Heineken N.V. announced Friday an investment of NT$13.5 billion (US$414 million) over the next five years in Taiwan.

The first multinational brewing company to operate in Taiwan, Heineken made the announcement at a ceremony held at its Pingtung brewery in southern Taiwan, and also outlined efforts to make its Pingtung brewery net zero by 2030.

Wu Chien-fu (吳建甫), head of Heineken's Taiwan branch, said Heineken has been in the Taiwan market for 20 years and with strong support from Taiwanese consumers, decided to transition from sales to manufacturing in Taiwan.

Heineken took over majority ownership and management rights to the Long Chuan Zuan Co. brewery in Neipu Township, Pingtung in 2022, and began production in the first quarter of this year.

He added that Heineken hopes to supply "Made in Taiwan" (MIT) products to neighboring countries from its Pingtung brewery, allowing MIT products to gain global recognition.

In attendance, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) pointed out in his speech that Taiwan is Heineken's second-largest export market in the world, with production at the Pingtung brewery looking to supply the East Asian market, adding that the investment means a lot to Taiwan and its farmers.

Lai further said that Heineken's Pingtung brewery seeking to go net zero is truly remarkable and should serve as a benchmark for others in Taiwan's brewing industry.

Lai also mentioned Pingtung's fertile soil and skilled farmers, expressing hope that locally sourced brewing barley will elevate the Pingtung brewery and make it one of the Dutch company's top-quality breweries among its 160 around the world.

Pingtung County Magistrate Chou Chun-mi (周春米), who was also in attendance, said she is very happy Pingtung is the first city in Taiwan to be chosen for production by an international brewing company and is proud to see MIT on Heineken canned beer.