Boxer Lin Yu-ting makes long-awaited return at Asian championships

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Taipei, March 31 (CNA) Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷), Taiwan's first Olympic boxing gold medalist, had little trouble winning her first bout since the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday at the Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships.

In the round-of-16 contest in the women's 60-kilogram division, Lin defeated Thailand's Thananya Somnuek 5-0.

All five judges scored the three-round bout 30-27 in favor of the Taiwanese, but a one-point deduction reduced her winning margin on each scorecard to 29-27.

Lin's coach Tseng Tzu-chiang (曾自強) told CNA that the first bout after such a long layoff is always the toughest.

"We came up with a game plan and she executed it well in the ring," Tseng said, hoping that the strong start bodes well for Lin for the rest of the tournament.

In the quarterfinals, Lin will face Ayaka Taguchi of Japan, the top seed in World Boxing's first-ever continental championship.

The win marks an important step for the 30-year-old Lin, who had not competed internationally since winning the women's featherweight (57 kg) title at the Paris Olympics in early August 2024.

Despite the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) backing of her eligibility during the Paris Games, Lin -- who has been the subject of claims related to differences in sex development (DSD) -- has faced challenges returning to competition amid shifting dynamics in the sport and broader geopolitical tensions.

Lin secured her place at the Asian Championships by defeating compatriot Wu Shih-yi (吳詩儀), a lightweight bronze medalist at the Paris Games, in December 2025.

Lin's eligibility was formally confirmed in late March, when World Boxing cleared her to compete.

"Following the conclusion of an appeal process by the National Federation, which was conducted in line with World Boxing's sex eligibility policy and overseen by [its] Medical Committee, we can confirm that [Lin] is eligible to compete in the female category at World Boxing competitions," Tom Dielen, secretary general of World Boxing, was cited as saying in a statement.

The wording -- specifically its reference to "World Boxing competitions" -- suggested, however, that Lin might still face uncertainty over her eligibility for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.