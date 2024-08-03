To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 3 (CNA) Politicians across party lines and opinion leaders in Taiwan have expressed support for female boxer Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) amid renewed questions about her gender at the Paris Olympics.

Despite the applause and criticism that come with sports events, no one can prevent athletes from reaching new heights if they remain focused and motivated, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said on his Facebook page Friday.

"Let us stand on (Lin's) side, firmly support her, and cheer loudly for Lin Yu-ting with best wishes and applause!" Lai said.

His comments came after doubts were raised over the gender eligibility of Lin and Imane Khelif of Algeria, which stem from their disqualification from the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships and have been fueled by what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) called "misleading information."

"As with previous Olympic boxing competitions, the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport," which was applied during the qualification period, the IOC said in a statement Friday. "Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination."

On Friday, former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) also posted a selfie with Lin on Facebook to show her support.

"Let's cheer for Lin Yu-ting together," Tsai said. "I believe that, despite the distractions off the field and the challenges from her opponents, Lin Yu-ting is not afraid."

Other politicians who shared similar views included New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Jie (黃捷) and opposition Kuomintang (KMT) New Taipei City Councilor Samantha Tai (戴湘儀).

Female taekwondo athletes Chiang Chiao-wen (姜巧文) and Chen I-hsuan (陳以瑄) also voiced support for Lin, who they called "a sauna pal."

"We are friends who went to sauna together," Chiang remembered on her Thread page and told Lin: "(The controversy) is nothing; just take it as if your opponents are afraid of you."

Meanwhile, Lin's teacher from junior high school, Hung Ling-jung (洪玲容), defended her as a "sweet and gentle little girl."

Hung said misunderstandings about Lin's gender may have stemmed from her relatively masculine appearance, which sometimes is simply due to the practical needs of sports training.

The controversy surrounding Lin originated from the disqualification of the two boxers from the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in the 57-kilogram event (Lin) and the 66 kg event (Khelif).

The decision was made on March 24 by then IBA Director General and CEO George Yerolimpos and was ratified at the board of directors meeting held the next day.

According to Lin's coach, Tseng Tzu-chiang (曾自強), they appealed the decision, but the IBA rejected the appeal. However, in its statements on July 31 and Aug. 1, the IBA claimed that the decision was "legally binding" as Lin "did not appeal" it.

The IBA stated that Khelif did appeal but later withdrew it, making the decision legally binding as well.

Lin, a two-time IBA world champion in 2018 and 2022, cleared her name after undergoing subsequent tests upon her return to Taiwan in late March.

She competed in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023 and faced a similar challenge from Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan before the final bout. However, her eligibility was confirmed, and she won Taiwan's first boxing gold in the event.

The issue came under international scrutiny in late July, particularly after Barry McGuigan, a retired Irish WBA lineal featherweight champion, retweeted an X post by independent media outlet REDUXX, stating, "It's shocking that they were actually allowed to get this far, what is going on?"

This act soon drew the attention of celebrities like J.K. Rowling, author of the "Harry Potter" series, who chimed in on July 30, apparently mistaking the case as a transgender issue.

The controversy intensified following Khelif's victory on Aug. 1 over Italy's Angela Carini, who surrendered in tears only 46 seconds into the bout, feeling that the Algerian's punches were too much.

"I got into the ring to fight. I didn't give up, but one punch hurt too much, so I said enough. I'm going out with my head held high," Carini was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The video of that match went viral online, shared by celebrities like Tesla founder Elon Musk and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who visited Taiwan in early July.