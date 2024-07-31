Focus Taiwan App
OLYMPICS/Tai Tzu-ying loses in Paris, eliminated at Olympics group stage

07/31/2024 10:57 PM
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying appears emotional in this photo taken after losing to Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the group stage at the Paris Games on Wednesday. CNA photo July 31, 2024
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying appears emotional in this photo taken after losing to Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the group stage at the Paris Games on Wednesday. CNA photo July 31, 2024

Taipei, July 31 (CNA) Taiwan badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) was defeated by Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the group stage of the women's singles at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, marking an early exit and potentially her last Olympic appearance.

The faceoff between Tai and Intanon lasted 46 minutes, with the Thai shuttler coming out on top after winning in two straight games 21-19 and 21-15.

With a left knee injury that has troubled her for at least six months, there were moments during the match when Tai seemed to be struggling with her movement.

Since Intanon has beaten both Tai and Belgium's Lianne Tan in their three-person group, she advances to the next round as the first-place shuttler. Tai, with one win and one loss, is eliminated along with Tan.

Having received a bye, Intanon advances directly to the quarterfinals.

Ratchanok Intanon (left) of Thailand huds Tai Tzu-ying following their match at the Olympic Games in Paris on Wednesday. CNA photo July 31, 2024
Ratchanok Intanon (left) of Thailand huds Tai Tzu-ying following their match at the Olympic Games in Paris on Wednesday. CNA photo July 31, 2024

The 30-year-old Tai and 29-year-old Intanon are longtime friends and rivals. Intanon has often challenged Tai in the past, including in Tokyo in 2021 when she nearly ousted Tai in the quarterfinals.

Tai, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has said that she plans to retire at the end of this year's badminton season, making the match likely her last appearance at the Olympic Games.

(By Sunny Lai)

Enditem/AW

CNA photo July 31, 2024
CNA photo July 31, 2024
