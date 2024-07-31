To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, July 30 (CNA) Taiwanese table tennis player Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) advanced to the round of 16 in the men's singles event in Paris on Tuesday, while boxer Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯) was knocked out of the women's 54 kg event in the round of 16.

Nicknamed the "Silent Assassin," the 22-year-old Lin, seeded 5th in the tournament, defeated Croatian veteran Andrej Gaćina 11-4, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6 in 35 minutes.

Taiwanese paddler Lin Yun-ju (left) during a mixed doubles match against China at the Paris Olympics on July 28. CNA file photo

His victory saw him join fellow Taiwanese, Kao Cheng-jui (高承睿), in the next round. Kao defeated Eduard Ionescu of Romania 4-1 in the round of 32 a day earlier.

Lin will next face the winner between Slovenia's Darko Jorgic and Great Britain's Liam Pitchford, while the 19-year-old Kao will face top seed Wang Chuqin of China if Wang gets by Truls Moregard of Sweden in their round of 32 match.

In boxing, Huang, who took bronze in the women's 51 kg division three years ago in Tokyo, was eliminated in the round of 16 by the division's top seed, Stanimira Petrova of Bulgaria in controversial fashion.

Taiwanese boxer Huang Hsiao-wen throws a punch at Bulgaria's Stanimira Petrova during the round of 16 match on Tuesday. CNA photo July 30, 2024

Huang was tied with Petrova after the first two rounds. In the final round, she was stepped on by the Bulgarian veteran and lost her footing, but the referee ruled that she was brought down by a punch and even started a count.

The incident led the judges to give the round, and the bout, to Petrova, and Huang could not hold back her tears during a post-bout interview, saying that the referee had a "huge impact" on the fight's outcome.

Meanwhile in badminton, Tokyo gold medalists Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) defeated Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan of the United States 21-12, 21-13 in 31 minutes, their third consecutive win in Group D.

The Taiwanese duo, ranked 12th in the world in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings as of July 9, previously upset Denmark's world No. 2 pair Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and the world No. 8 Japanese duo of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.

Tokyo gold medalists Lee Yang (left) and Wang Chi-lin during their match against Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan of the United States on Tuesday. CNA photo July 30, 2024

Due to a BWF error, Group D contains five teams -- one more than the other groups -- and two of the five teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

Lee and Wang's three straight wins leave them well-positioned to become one of the two qualifiers from the group.

They will next face China's Liu Yuchen (劉雨辰) and Ou Xuanyi (歐烜屹) on Wednesday in their last group match.

In swimming, Eddie Wang Kuan-hung (王冠閎) equaled his performance in Tokyo three years earlier by reaching the event's semifinals.

Wang clocked the eighth fastest time in the heats at 1 minute, 55.32 seconds, but finished 11th in the semifinals with a time of 1:55.07, leaving him 0.45 seconds outside the top eight who advanced to the finals.

"I didn't achieve my goal [of advancing to the final] this time. I'll continue to work hard," Wang said.

Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang Kuan-hung during the men's 200m butterfly semifinal. CNA photo July 31, 2024

Tuesday was also a disappointing day for Taiwan's three male archers. They all won their first round matches in the men's individual competition but then lost in the second round.

Tai Yu-hsuan (戴宇軒) had the best chance of the three to advance to the quarterfinals, going to a one-arrow shootout with France's Thomas Chirault, but the Frenchman fired a 10 to Tai's eight to earn a spot in the final 16.

Lin Zih-siang (林子翔) was overwhelmed by South Korea Kim Woojin, who scored 10s on eight of his nine arrows, while Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞) performed well with five 10s and seven 9s against Tokyo gold medalist Mete Gazoz of Turkey.

But Gazoz was slightly better with seven 10s and five 9s, and took the match 6-2.

At the same time, Taiwanese tennis duo Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and Tsao Chia-yi (曹家宜) automatically advanced to the women's doubles third round, after their opponents, Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Dayana Yastremska, withdrew from the event.

The other Taiwanese pair Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴), suffered a defeat by Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-0 in the women's doubles first round.

Taiwanese tennis players Latisha Chan (right) and Chan Hao-ching. CNA photo July 30, 2024

In shooting, Yang Kun-pi (楊昆弼) scored a total of 121 points and finished 12th in the men's trap event qualification, which took place over Monday and Tuesday, but he fell one point short of the top six who advanced to the final.

Despite not reaching the final, Yang achieved his personal best result at the Olympics.

"I will now work toward the Los Angeles Olympics, and I aim to become the first athlete from Taiwan to secure a spot in the final," he said.