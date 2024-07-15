Taiwan's Hsieh, Poland's Zielinski win Wimbledon mixed doubles title

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) won the ninth Grand Slam title of her career Sunday when she and Jan Zielinski of Poland defeated Mexican duo Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos in the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Hsieh and Zielinski won the mixed doubles title after beating Gonzalez and Olmos 6-4, 6-2.

The victory gave Hsieh her second Grand Slam mixed doubles title after she and Zielinski won the Australian Open title earlier this year.

She has also won seven Grand Slam women's doubles titles, with four of them at Wimbledon (in 2013, 2019, 2021, and 2023), two at the French Open (in 2014 and 2023) and one at the Australian Open (in 2024).

Her 22-match win streak in the women's doubles at Wimbledon was snapped, however, on Friday, when she and Elise Mertens of Belgium were defeated by Taylor Townsend of the United States and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Wimbledon was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hsieh sat out the 2022 event with an injury.

Seeded seventh in the mixed doubles, Hsieh and Zielinski's run to the finals was not easy.

They had to win a set by a tiebreaker in every one of their four matches leading up the final, and needed a 10-5 win in a super tiebreaker to defeat Townsend and Britain's Jamie Murray in the quarterfinals.