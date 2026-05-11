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Taipei, May 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump-Xi meeting to take place this week; Bessent, He Lifeng to hold preliminary talks Wednesday

@China Times: Trade, Iran, Taiwan testing Trump-Xi tightrope diplomacy

@Liberty Times: KMT dragging Taiwan to its death with defense budget cut, cash handout proposal: Civic groups

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks aiming for mid-term target of 45,000 points

@Commercial Times: 3 positive factors boost Taiwan stock target prices

@Taipei Times: HIMARS to be deployed to islands

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