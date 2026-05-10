Mercury to hover around 36°C in southern Taiwan Sunday

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Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued a high temperature advisory for southern Taiwan, warning that parts of Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung could see temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The agency warned of hot weather in those areas around noon Sunday, with Tainan placed under an orange alert, indicating a chance of consecutive days with temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius, while Kaohsiung and Pingtung were placed under yellow alerts for temperatures exceeding 36 degrees.

The CWA forecast brief localized showers in windward areas of eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula on Sunday, along with sporadic brief showers along the north coast of Keelung and in the Greater Taipei area.

Daytime highs are forecast to range from 26 to 29 degrees Celsius in northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan, around 30 to 31 degrees in central and southeastern Taiwan, and above 33 degrees in southern Taiwan. Temperatures could climb even higher in low-lying areas or river valleys near mountainous regions in the south.

Graphic: CWA

According to CWA forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜), weather conditions on Monday will be similar to those during the daytime on Sunday, but a weather front is expected to arrive on Tuesday, followed by a cloud and rain system moving eastward from southern China from Wednesday through Friday.

During that period, localized brief showers are expected in northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas in central Taiwan, Lin said.