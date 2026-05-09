Taiwan inaugurates Danjiang Bridge, showcases engineering ambition

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Taipei, May 9 (CNA) An inauguration ceremony was held Saturday for the Danjiang Bridge, the world's longest single-mast asymmetric cable-stayed bridge, ahead of its official opening to traffic next Tuesday, marking a major milestone after nearly three decades of planning and construction.

At the ceremony in New Taipei attended by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), Transportation Minister Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) and New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), the bridge was hailed as both an engineering landmark and a long-awaited regional transport link connecting Tamsui and Bali districts across the mouth of the Tamsui River.

President Lai Ching-te (front center), Premier Cho Jung-tai (front right), and New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (front left) attend an inauguration ceremony for the Danjiang Bridge in New Taipei on Saturday. CNA photo May 9, 2026

"This bridge is Taiwan's pride. It will become a landmark for Taiwan and another calling card for the country on the international stage," Lai said.

"I also hope people across the country can, through the construction of the Danjiang Bridge, feel the respect Taiwan has earned internationally. If we stand united and work together, Taiwan will certainly become even better," he said.

He thanked the construction team from Kung Sing Engineering Corp. for taking on a project with no precedent, praising its determination to push beyond their limits.

Special lighting in the shape of Taiwan illuminates the background as President Lai Ching-te speaks at an inauguration ceremony for the Danjiang Bridge in New Taipei on Saturday. CNA photo May 9, 2026

The ceremony featured singing performances by Taiwan Indigenous groups and a dance performance by Taiwan's renowned Cloud Gate Dance Theatre.

It also paid tribute to engineers, construction workers and project staff involved in the bridge's development over the years.

"From start to finish, this project was difficult, whether because of the weather conditions, the environment or the design," Chen told reporters prior to the ceremony.

"The bridge deck also has to accommodate the widest range of transport modes in Taiwan, including pedestrians, bicycles, scooters, cars, buses and even light rail."

Taiwan's Cloud Gate Dance Theatre performs at an inauguration ceremony for the Danjiang Bridge in New Taipei on Saturday night. CNA photo May 9, 2026

Designed by the renowned late Pritzker Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid, who was known as the "Queen of Curves," the bridge spans nearly 1 kilometer across the mouth of the Tamsui River in northern Taiwan, featuring a single curved mast inspired by the movements of dancers from Cloud Gate Dance Theatre.

CNN named the Danjiang Bridge one of the 11 architecture projects set to shape the world in 2025.

Authorities expect it to help relieve chronic congestion around the Guandu Bridge and improve access between New Taipei and Taoyuan International Airport.

Purple and red lights illuminate the Danjiang Bridge on Saturday night. CNA photo May 9, 2026

Following its opening next week, the trip between Tamsui and Bali will be shortened by 15 kilometers, saving around 25 minutes of travel time, with traffic on existing routes expected to fall by 30 percent.

The bridge project was first proposed in 1998 but faced years of delays due to environmental reviews, design revisions and construction difficulties.

Construction finally began in 2019 after multiple failed tenders, with engineers later overcoming challenges ranging from underwater leaks to strong winds at the river estuary.

The Danjiang Bridge. CNA photo May 9, 2026

Special lighting that shows Taiwan with the text "Number one in the world" is displayed on the Danjiang Bridge on Saturday night. CNA photo May 9, 2026