Owner faces NT$4,500 fine after pet snake escape on Taipei MRT

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Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The owner of a pet snake found loose on a Taipei Metro train is expected to face fines totaling NT$4,500 (US$143) after the reptile escaped from a bag during a ride on the Bannan Line, Taipei authorities said Saturday.

The incident occurred Friday evening, when passengers spotted a snake inside a train bound for Dingpu and posted photos and videos on social media, triggering widespread discussion online.

Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) said security personnel boarded the train after receiving a report from Nangang Exhibition Center Station at around 6:40 p.m. The snake was removed from the train at Kunyang Station and handed over to the Taipei City Animal Protection Office.

TRTC said the owner later contacted customer service and explained that the pet snake had been kept in a tote bag, but escaped unnoticed during the journey.

The company said the owner would be fined NT$1,500 under the Mass Rapid Transit Act for bringing an animal into the station or train area without proper authorization.

The Animal Protection Office identified the animal as a non-venomous kingsnake kept as a pet, adding that the snake had not been secured in a proper protective container, violating the Animal Protection Act.

The office said the owner will therefore face an additional NT$3,000 fine. The snake is currently being housed by authorities and is scheduled to be reclaimed by the owner on Monday.

According to TRTC, this was the first reported case of an animal escaping inside a metro carriage and requiring intervention. Since 2016, four cases of pets being left behind on trains have been recorded, involving two snakes and two rodents.