Former Penghu councilor, husband found guilty in subsidy case

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Taipei, May 8 (CNA) Former Penghu County Councilor Chen Hui-ling (陳慧玲) and her husband were found guilty Friday of fraudulently claiming government-funded subsidies for their aides, but all four defendants in the case received only suspended sentences.

According to the Penghu District Court, Chen was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for five years, and ordered to complete 240 hours of community service.

Her husband, Tsai Teng-tsai (蔡燈財), was sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison, suspended for four years, along with 200 hours of community service.

The court did not explain its decision, but the defendants' lawyer, Francis Kuei (桂祥晟), thanked the court for taking into account their motives, their attitude after the crime was uncovered, and family and life factors in granting them a suspended sentence.

Prosecutors said in their indictment that Chen and Tsai falsely reported relatives as publicly funded legislative assistants during Chen's tenure as a Penghu County councilor between 2014 and 2022.

According to prosecutors, the couple used the names of relatives to apply for subsidies and holiday bonuses from the county council, then withdrew the funds to pay for personal expenses including household spending, taxes, travel, and credit card payments.

The couple was found to have fraudulently obtained more than NT$6.45 million (US$200,000) over eight years, the court said. The illicit gains were ordered confiscated.

Two relatives involved in the case were also convicted and sentenced to one year and six months, and one year and two months in prison, respectively, with suspended sentences of three years and two years.

The case was investigated by the Penghu District Prosecutors Office last year. Prosecutors charged the defendants under Taiwan's Anti-Corruption Act and related forgery offenses.

Chen and Tsai were previously detained and held incommunicado before later being released on bail pending trial.