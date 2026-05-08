Miaoli man arrested after stray dog killed in crossbow attack

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Taipei, May 8 (CNA) A Taiwanese man in Miaoli County was arrested after allegedly shooting two stray dogs with a crossbow, leaving one dead and the other injured, local police said Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Sanyi Township, where residents discovered one of the dogs early Thursday morning with an arrow lodged through its chest.

The injured stray, which was cared for by local residents, was found lying on the ground in critical condition before being taken to an animal hospital in Taichung.

Residents also found a second stray dog nearby, which was already dead.

The injured stray is taken to an animal hospital in Taichung. Photo courtesy of Miaoli County government May 8, 2026

After receiving a report of the incident, the precinct launched a special investigation because the case involved the use of a weapon against animals and was considered serious. Police also notified the county's animal protection office to assist with the case.

Police said that after reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting field interviews, investigators found that two dogs had been attacked, with one later dying from its injuries.

Police later identified a suspect surnamed Huang (黃) and took him into custody on Thursday.

During a search of Huang's residence, officers seized the suspected crossbow and arrows used in the attack. They also found that Huang had set up a makeshift practice target.

The crossbow that Huang allegedly used in the attack. Photo courtesy of Miaoli County police May 8, 2026

According to police, Huang said the stray dogs frequently defecated and urinated near his home and often barked late at night, disturbing his sleep.

Huang said he had repeatedly complained to people who fed and cared for the dogs and had tried unsuccessfully to drive the animals away. Shooting the arrows "was intended only to scare the dogs away," and he "did not expect the injuries would be so severe," he said.

Police said the crossbow was classified as a controlled weapon under the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act.

After questioning, Huang was referred to the Miaoli District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of violating the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act, the Animal Protection Act and vandalism-related offenses, police said.

A makeshift practice target at Huang's residence in Miaoli County. Photo courtesy of local police May 8, 2026