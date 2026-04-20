Taiwan headline news
04/20/2026 09:45 AM
Taipei, April 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. heads to Pakistan today to restart negotiations with Iran as two-week ceasefire nearing end
@China Times: Taiwan per capita GDP to exceed Japan and South Korea by more than US$10,000 within 5 years
@Liberty Times: Lai proposes 'three onlys' to protect Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks on high alert as Middle East turmoil flares up again
@Commercial Times: Trump threatens to destroy power plants and bridges if Iran refuses to accept U.S. deal
@Taipei Times: Pineapple prices up despite China ban
Enditem/pc
Latest
-
Sports
Teng Kai-wei tosses 2 scoreless innings in Astros 7-5 loss to Cardinals04/20/2026 12:07 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading04/20/2026 10:10 AM
-
Society
Three family members die in Chiayi house fire04/20/2026 09:57 AM
-
Society
Taiwan headline news04/20/2026 09:45 AM
-
Business
Taiwan shares open higher04/20/2026 09:10 AM