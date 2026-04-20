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Taiwan headline news

04/20/2026 09:45 AM
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Taipei, April 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. heads to Pakistan today to restart negotiations with Iran as two-week ceasefire nearing end

@China Times: Taiwan per capita GDP to exceed Japan and South Korea by more than US$10,000 within 5 years

@Liberty Times: Lai proposes 'three onlys' to protect Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks on high alert as Middle East turmoil flares up again

@Commercial Times: Trump threatens to destroy power plants and bridges if Iran refuses to accept U.S. deal

@Taipei Times: Pineapple prices up despite China ban

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