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Taiwan headline news

04/19/2026 12:17 PM
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Taipei, April 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: New loophole in road safety: Slow vehicle drunk driving surges 64%

@China Times: U.S., Iran to hold talks as early as Monday

@Liberty Times: Beijing applies pressure as Taiwan ignores China's 'preferential policies'

@Economic Daily News: 17 stocks see heavy buying from major investors

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks show strong performance as foreign investors increase holdings

@Taipei Times: China 'incentives' fail to sway Taiwan

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